Sweet Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,255 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 3M comprises 0.7% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,590,533,000 after acquiring an additional 317,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,334,173,000 after buying an additional 196,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,812,000 after buying an additional 371,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 1.0 %

MMM opened at $106.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.89. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $113.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on 3M

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.