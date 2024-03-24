Sweet Financial Partners LLC Acquires 385 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Block by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 115,132 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Block by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Block by 50.5% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Block by 16.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,807,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $113,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $113,338.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $228,465.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,432,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Block Price Performance

Block stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

