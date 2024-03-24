Sweet Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

In other news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LNC opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.79. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $30.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.07%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

