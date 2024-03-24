Sweet Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.7% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,032,353,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after buying an additional 485,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,423,773,000 after buying an additional 151,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $282.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.87.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

