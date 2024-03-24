Sweet Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $2,991,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.68.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $977.90 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $478.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $894.88 and a 200-day moving average of $756.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

