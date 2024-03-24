Sweet Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 997 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $352,498,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 99.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,196,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $675,370,000 after buying an additional 1,595,733 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock worth $326,477,726. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CRM opened at $307.77 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.58 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.17.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

