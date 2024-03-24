Sweet Financial Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

