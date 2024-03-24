Sweet Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 0.7% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in 3M by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 101,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $106.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.89.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

