Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up 0.8% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,178,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2,722.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 189,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,429 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,176,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,485,000 after purchasing an additional 127,727 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2,521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 99,748 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

QEFA opened at $76.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.75. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

