Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 192.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Performance

LITE stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $65.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $47.24.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.44 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

