Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,723,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

VZ stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $169.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.