Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

