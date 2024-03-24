Sweet Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $75.81 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.92.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

