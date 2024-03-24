Sweet Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Shares of C stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

