Sweet Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 531.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,305 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $40,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 29.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $12.73 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

