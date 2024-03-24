Sweet Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 997 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $307.77 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.58 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.17.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $893,934.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,687,877.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $893,934.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,687,877.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock valued at $326,477,726. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.