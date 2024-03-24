Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases 2,501 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 133,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,163.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 11,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $511,958.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,103.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HI opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $773.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.40 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.53%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

