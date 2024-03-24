Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 29,829 Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Immunic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Immunic by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Immunic by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Immunic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 290,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Immunic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Immunic Price Performance

Shares of IMUX opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. Immunic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Immunic Profile

(Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.