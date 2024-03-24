Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 29,829 Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Immunic at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Immunic by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Immunic by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Immunic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 290,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.
Immunic Price Performance
Shares of IMUX opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. Immunic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.11.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.
Immunic Profile
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Immunic
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.