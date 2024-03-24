Sweet Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,510 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 201.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares in the last quarter.

BLOK opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $36.20. The company has a market cap of $791.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

