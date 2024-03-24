Sweet Financial Partners LLC Sells 457 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.45. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

