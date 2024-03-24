Sweet Financial Partners LLC Sells 9,618 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC cut its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 5.0% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $20,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 615,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after buying an additional 25,894 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 22,273 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,841,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,576,000 after buying an additional 165,370 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

