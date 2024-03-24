Syra Health Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on March 27th (NASDAQ:SYRA)

Syra Health’s (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, March 27th. Syra Health had issued 1,615,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $6,669,950 based on an initial share price of $4.13. After the expiration of Syra Health’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Syra Health Price Performance

Shares of Syra Health stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72. Syra Health has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $8.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syra Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Syra Health stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 96,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 2.21% of Syra Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Syra Health

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

