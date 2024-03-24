T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.07.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,546,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The firm has a market cap of $190.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.11.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,360,003 shares of company stock valued at $873,224,477. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

