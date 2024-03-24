T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.61. 3,546,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,672,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $190.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.11. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,360,003 shares of company stock worth $873,224,477 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.07.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

