Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Talkspace by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Talkspace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Talkspace by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Talkspace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Talkspace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talkspace Stock Performance

NASDAQ TALK traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.57. 3,040,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,534. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. Talkspace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

Talkspace ( NASDAQ:TALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Talkspace from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Talkspace from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

