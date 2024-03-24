Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) PT Raised to $17.00 at HC Wainwright

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TNGX opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $824.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.90. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,201,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,417,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,201,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,417,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $53,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,703. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,945 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after buying an additional 1,075,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after buying an additional 83,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,979,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after buying an additional 39,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $19,471,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

