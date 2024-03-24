TClarke (LON:CTO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $129.15

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.15 ($1.64) and traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.57). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 123.25 ($1.57), with a volume of 123,394 shares changing hands.

TClarke Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 127.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 129.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of £65.14 million, a PE ratio of 880.36, a P/E/G ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.83.

TClarke Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 4.53 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from TClarke’s previous dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. TClarke’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

TClarke Company Profile

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users.

