Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

TNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

TNK opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $64.42.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.93 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 36.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Institutional Trading of Teekay Tankers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 40,309 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

