Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target Increased to $10.40 by Analysts at HSBC

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HSBC from $9.50 to $10.40 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TME. Benchmark raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. CLSA initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.63.

TME opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $105,328,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,542,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,116,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,012,000 after buying an additional 7,094,511 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,986,000 after buying an additional 6,088,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after buying an additional 5,480,718 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

