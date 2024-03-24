Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.63.

NYSE TME opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

