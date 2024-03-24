Ternium (NYSE:TX) PT Raised to $51.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $51.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ternium from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. Ternium has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ternium will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 63.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 42.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 131,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 11.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 40,884.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 148.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

