Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEVA. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,738 shares of company stock worth $5,132,766 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.