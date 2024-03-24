Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,043 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,103,125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.89. 9,282,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,981,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $980,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 390,738 shares of company stock worth $5,132,766. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

