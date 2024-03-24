Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $131.52 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $621,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,837 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,506,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,177,000 after purchasing an additional 122,241 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,807,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,694,000 after acquiring an additional 29,506 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $152.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $157.12.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.86%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

