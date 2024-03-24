The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $188.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.44. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.56.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

