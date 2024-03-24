The GEO Group’s (GEO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

The GEO Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

About The GEO Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1,116.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after buying an additional 4,448,385 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,230,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,235,000 after buying an additional 1,657,703 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,113,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after buying an additional 1,352,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

