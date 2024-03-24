The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1,950.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,667.71.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,600.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,511.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,435.45. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $570.78 and a 52 week high of $1,625.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%. As a group, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

