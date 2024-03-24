The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target to $17.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,540.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.