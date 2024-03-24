The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $219,033,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 487.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,837 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 363.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,258,000 after purchasing an additional 999,315 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,854,000 after purchasing an additional 593,263 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.47. The company had a trading volume of 661,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,102. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -481.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

