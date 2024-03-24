The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 153.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. 8,880,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,156,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.