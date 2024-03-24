The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Reduced by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,400 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,880,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,083. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.