The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.29.

Several brokerages have commented on SMG. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE SMG opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.01. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,881,368 shares in the company, valued at $810,671,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,881,368 shares in the company, valued at $810,671,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,492. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

