TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 688,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

