Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0798 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $517.77 million and $7.29 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00081577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00021575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00017526 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,490,812,702 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

