Tim Pollock Buys 4,000 Shares of Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Stock

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) insider Tim Pollock bought 4,000 shares of Anpario stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £9,400 ($11,966.90).

Anpario Stock Performance

ANP stock opened at GBX 232.50 ($2.96) on Friday. Anpario plc has a 1-year low of GBX 177 ($2.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 280 ($3.56). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 241.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 247.66. The company has a market capitalization of £47.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2,113.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Anpario Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.20. Anpario’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.33) price target on shares of Anpario in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

About Anpario

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

