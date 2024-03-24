Toncoin One Day Volume Reaches $335.17 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $16.83 billion and $335.17 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.93 or 0.00007519 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00026548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00015803 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001599 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,634.99 or 1.00124317 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012219 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00149457 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,590,391 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,590,789.679613 with 3,470,085,971.2530246 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.10620278 USD and is up 9.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $449,852,030.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.