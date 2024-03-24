Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Position Increased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 7,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.97. 1,233,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.73. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $268.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.09.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

