Trade Desk’s (TTD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Shares of TTD opened at $85.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 236.28, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,562 shares of company stock worth $22,681,258. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,253,000 after acquiring an additional 178,670 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after purchasing an additional 147,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 14,112.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 479,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after purchasing an additional 476,585 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

