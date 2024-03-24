Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.31.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,592. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $305.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

