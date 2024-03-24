Trevi Therapeutics’ (TRVI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $247.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

